Dr. Vasconcellos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa Vasconcellos, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rosa Vasconcellos, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Vasconcellos works at
Locations
-
1
Dynamic Chiropractic6146 Camino Verde Dr Ste P, San Jose, CA 95119 Directions (408) 981-6204
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rosa Vasconcellos, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063602472
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasconcellos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasconcellos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasconcellos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasconcellos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasconcellos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasconcellos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.