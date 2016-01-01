Rosa Perez, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosa Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rosa Perez, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rosa Perez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eagle Pass, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1975 N Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852 Directions (830) 758-1633
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Rosa Perez, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1255763918
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosa Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rosa Perez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Rosa Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosa Perez.
