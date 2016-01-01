See All Nurse Practitioners in Corpus Christi, TX
Rosa Martinez, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Rosa Martinez, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Rosa Martinez works at South Coast Family Medicine in Corpus Christi, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    South Coast Family Medicine
    4458 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 452-9320
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588006308
