Rosa Martinez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosa Martinez, MSN
Overview
Rosa Martinez, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Rosa Martinez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Coast Family Medicine4458 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 452-9320
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rosa Martinez?
About Rosa Martinez, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588006308
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosa Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rosa Martinez works at
Rosa Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rosa Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosa Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosa Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.