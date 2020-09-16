See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Auburndale, MA
Overview

Rosa Khorshidi, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Auburndale, MA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    73 Lexington St Ste 202-1, Auburndale, MA 02466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (857) 231-2624

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT)
Marriage Break-Up
Relationship Issues
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT)
Marriage Break-Up
Relationship Issues

Treatment frequency



Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 16, 2020
    Rosa is an amazing therapist. She helped taking us to dating days, now life is much more sweet. Besides, she is on time and can control the meetings so no matter how you feel at the beginning you will end the session with good ones.
    About Rosa Khorshidi, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1255699195
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rosa Khorshidi, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosa Khorshidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rosa Khorshidi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rosa Khorshidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Rosa Khorshidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosa Khorshidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosa Khorshidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosa Khorshidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.