Rosa Cartaya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rosa Cartaya, MA
Overview
Rosa Cartaya, MA is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
Rosa Cartaya works at
Locations
Florida Therapy Assoc. Inc9370 SW 72nd St Ste 213, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 972-9530
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Rosa is great! She is very understanding, compassionate, down to earth and straight forward. She is very easy to open up to and helps you see and understand things as they are. It is easy to get an appointment with Rosa. She usually answers her calls and texts in a very short time. Please disregard any negative reviews here, and do go see Rosa if you are looking for someone to talk to and help you with your concerns or emotional healing. I am a real patient.
About Rosa Cartaya, MA
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1235238833
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosa Cartaya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Rosa Cartaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Rosa Cartaya speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Rosa Cartaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosa Cartaya.
