Roosevelt Lewis III, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (20)
Overview

Roosevelt Lewis III, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1208 Vfw Pkwy Ste 301, Boston, MA 02132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 401-7441
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Honest I didn’t think a child psychiatrist could help my daughter. But he was amazing got her to open up and showed me tools to bridge the parent kid adolescences gap that we have been having since she has been hitting puberty and finding herself. He has been great not only with her but with giving me supportive resources for myself. His professional manner and ability to get my daughter to open up and become comfortable with herself makes me extremely happy. He has some great methods and takes his time. Never did I feel like he did Not care for her emotionally well being. He took in my considerations and also spoke up for her about things I never knew were an issues. My daughter and I have grown closer because of his services. I strongly recommend him to parents looking to reach their children and are will to do the work with their children. He made me see it’s not all on my daughter.
    — Aug 06, 2020
    About Roosevelt Lewis III, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649798133
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roosevelt Lewis III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Roosevelt Lewis III. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roosevelt Lewis III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roosevelt Lewis III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roosevelt Lewis III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

