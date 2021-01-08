Ronna Posta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ronna Posta, LPCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ronna Posta, LPCC is a Counselor in Beachwood, OH.
Locations
- 1 3659 Green Rd Ste 208, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 462-0539
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ronna is such a great person and counselor! She has been helping me through this ruff time in my life that, I've fighting to through. I appreciate her so much
About Ronna Posta, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1851360598
Frequently Asked Questions
Ronna Posta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ronna Posta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Ronna Posta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronna Posta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronna Posta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronna Posta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.