Ronica Bennett, CM
Overview
Ronica Bennett, CM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently visited Dr. Bennett and my experience with her could not have been better. When we first met I had a positive pregnancy result and she was so happy for me and very informative on next steps. Soon after, I suffered a miscarriage and she called to check in on me even though it was her off day. I have never been treated so kindly and gently by a medical professional and I hope she can be my doctor again in the near future with better end results. Thank you, Dr. Bennett.
About Ronica Bennett, CM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Ronica Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ronica Bennett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ronica Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Ronica Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronica Bennett.
