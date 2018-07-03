Dr. Ronda Weber, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronda Weber, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronda Weber, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Harrisonburg, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 21 Southgate Ct Ste 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 Directions (540) 568-1876
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weber?
Dr. Weber listens, understands and helps me gain a better understanding of myself. She's very compassionate, but is not coddler. If you want someone to just sit and listen and not challenge you, then she's not the counselor for you. If you want someone who will work with you to help you learn a lot about yourself and get to the root of the issues that prompted you to go to counseling, she's the right counselor for you. She will help you grow and become the stronger person you can be!
About Dr. Ronda Weber, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1275631673
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.