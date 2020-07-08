Ronald Sass, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ronald Sass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ronald Sass, LPCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ronald Sass, LPCC is a Counselor in Steubenville, OH.
Ronald Sass works at
Locations
1
Ronald G. Sass Ms Lpcc and Associates3150 Johnson Rd Ste B, Steubenville, OH 43952 Directions (740) 264-7374
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sass has been an incredible counselor for both me and my husband. He has great practical advice and exercises, a great listener, and easy to work with as well as understanding. Highly recommend!
About Ronald Sass, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1801807102
Ronald Sass has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ronald Sass accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ronald Sass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Ronald Sass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronald Sass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronald Sass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronald Sass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.