Dr. Ronald Ristaino, DC

Chiropractic
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ronald Ristaino, DC is a Chiropractor in Rancho Mirage, CA. 

Dr. Ristaino works at Desert Health & Wellness in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Health & Wellness
    69730 Highway 111 Ste 113, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 346-2689

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Pain
Nutritional Counseling
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Knee Pain
Nutritional Counseling
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy

Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 20, 2017
    I saw Dr. Ristaino, sixteen years ago, and still see him. I was limping with a bad knee and after about three visits, I left his office like I was walking on a cloud. Never had knee problems again. He has treated me for P E R I F O R M I S. problems and that too was healed. He is not only a wonderful Chiropractor, but a great great personality, love him.
    Lee Carpenter in Palm Desert, CA — Jun 20, 2017
    About Dr. Ronald Ristaino, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518993518
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Ristaino, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ristaino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ristaino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ristaino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ristaino works at Desert Health & Wellness in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ristaino’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ristaino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ristaino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ristaino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ristaino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

