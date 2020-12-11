Dr. Ronald Offenstein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Offenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Offenstein, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Offenstein, PHD is a Psychologist in Riverside, CA.
Dr. Offenstein works at
Locations
Memory Disorders Clinic5887 Brockton Ave Ste A, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 275-8500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listens. To the reviewer upset about her sons’s visit, let me just say this... as a child who came from a very hard life, YES “past emotions” stay current for most children even until past adulthood. So it is clear why Dr. Offenstein centered on those emotions. They need to be taken care of as soon as possible otherwise your son might suffer even worse as he gets older. Sorry, but the truth hurts.
About Dr. Ronald Offenstein, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1811091978
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Offenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Offenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Offenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Offenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Offenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Offenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Offenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.