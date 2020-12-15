Dr. Ronald Kidd, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Kidd, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Kidd, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Williamsburg, VA.
Dr. Kidd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colonial Psychiatric Associates, Williamsburg, VA1318 Jamestown Rd Ste 101, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 645-4715
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kidd?
I’ve received psychotherapy since 1988 consistently. I’m now 48 yrs old. In those 32 years, I’ve had over 20 providers, some early on, growing up as the son of an Air Force pilot. (I even invited my 12th grade therapist to be my sole community guest at my high school graduation. Without him, I wouldn’t have been graduated despite my smarts and potential.) I can tell you, in all sincerity, that above all those therapists over these 32 years, Doctor Kidd (who I’ve been seeing for six years now) is the ONLY other professional therapist/ now friend, who I would invite to my daily “graduations” that I now make through life - Doc Kidd helps me make them happen! Without his wisdom/ expertise in multiple fields, ability to relate, cooperative nature, and input, I would not be so able to navigate through life’s hazards... Go see the Good Doctor.
About Dr. Ronald Kidd, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962471391
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kidd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kidd accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kidd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kidd works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kidd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kidd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.