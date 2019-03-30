Dr. Karpf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Karpf, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Karpf, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hatfield, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 130 S Main St, Hatfield, PA 19440 Directions (610) 834-8212
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karpf?
I can now hold down a job and my marriage is going well. I am seeing Dr. Karpf for a Bipolar Disorder. I know Dr. Karpf sees many severe personality disorders and many psychotic patients. His negative reviews must be from his severely disturbed patients. Dr. Karpf shows good judgment and accurate empathy. I recommend him 100%
About Dr. Ronald Karpf, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1184625709
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karpf accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karpf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpf. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.