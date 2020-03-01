Dr. Ronald Jereb, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jereb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Jereb, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Jereb, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Longview, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2010 Gilmer Rd Ste 107, Longview, TX 75604 Directions (903) 295-3100
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He really listens to me and challenges me to see issues from a different angle or a different response to an issue.
About Dr. Ronald Jereb, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356350912
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jereb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jereb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jereb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jereb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jereb.
