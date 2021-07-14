Dr. Ronald Fenton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Fenton, PHD
Dr. Ronald Fenton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Utica, MI.
Dr. Fenton & Associates, PLLC8344 Hall Rd Ste 209, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 286-5870Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Was seen for a Drivers License Restoration Appointment. I was completely impressed by how knowledgeable their staff was and how proficient and quickly my report was ready and sent to my attorney! I will be using them when the time comes for my final fully unrestricted DLaD Evaluation!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1366586513
Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.
