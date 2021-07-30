Ronald Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ronald Diaz, FNP
Offers telehealth
Ronald Diaz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Northwest Allied Physicians7890 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743 Directions (520) 202-7770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great provider. Has been our Dr since 2013. Trying to find where he moved to if here in Tucson.
About Ronald Diaz, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124263561
Ronald Diaz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
29 patients have reviewed Ronald Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronald Diaz.
