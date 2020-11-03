Ronald Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ronald Cole, LPC
Ronald Cole, LPC is a Counselor in Waco, TX.
Locations
Ccpcs305 Londonderry Dr Ste 7, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 776-0252
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ron Cole, LPC brought me thru a wicked case of PTSD. I was attacked by a IDD patient with scissors; by the grace of God I survived. Mr. Cole is a true professional. He is "real", does not beat around the bush and gets right to the root of the problem. He will not "candy coat" truth. He speaks truth upon initial evaluation which results in a quicker resolution/understanding of the problem. He is kind, truthful and a professional that you want and need in your court on your journey back to truth/healing. I give Ron Cole, LPC my highest recommendation. He will serve you well_ for his moral compass is beyond reproach and his concern is for YOU, not the money nor insurance company. This profession is obviously a "calling" for LPC Cole; not a "job".
About Ronald Cole, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Ronald Cole accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
