Ronald Cambias Jr, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Ronald Cambias Jr, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Metairie, LA. 

Ronald Cambias Jr works at Ronald D. Cambias Jr. Psy.d. Appc in Metairie, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald D. Cambias Jr. Psy.d. Appc
    3108 Cleary Ave Ste 104, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 779-5270
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 28, 2018
    Dr. Cambias was great to work with! Our daughter enjoyed visiting him for her evaluation for ADHD. He was very easy to talk to and offered lots of idea and suggestions to help us best help her. He also made sure to talk about her strengths in addition to her areas of improvement. I would highly recommend his services to anyone needing similar things for their children.
    Photo: Ronald Cambias Jr, PSY
    About Ronald Cambias Jr, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447207485
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ronald Cambias Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ronald Cambias Jr works at Ronald D. Cambias Jr. Psy.d. Appc in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Ronald Cambias Jr’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Ronald Cambias Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronald Cambias Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronald Cambias Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronald Cambias Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

