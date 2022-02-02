Dr. Ronald Brooks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Brooks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Brooks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Medical School
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
-
1
Ronald Brian Brooks3905 State St Ste 7-158, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 729-1867
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brooks conducted my neuropsychological testing years ago to confirm a diagnosis and has since helped me to successfully secure accommodations for various standardized tests. He is extremely knowledgeable and effective!
About Dr. Ronald Brooks, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477851681
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.