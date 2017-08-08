Dr. Brodkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Brodkin, DC
Overview
Dr. Ronald Brodkin, DC is a Chiropractor in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Brodkin works at
Locations
-
1
MIchael B Tindel7805 NW Beacon Square Blvd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 620-0174Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 11:45amWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brodkin?
I walk out of that office a different person. Staff is super friendly just like Dr. Brodkin. I highly recommend him, I trust him 100%
About Dr. Ronald Brodkin, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1942298260
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodkin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.