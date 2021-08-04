See All Nurse Practitioners in Honolulu, HI
Romy Nochi, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Romy Nochi, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Honolulu, HI. 

Romy Nochi works at Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest
    1350 S King St Ste 309, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 589-1149

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 04, 2021
Communicates well and very helpful and compassionate during my infertility treatment. Highly recommend.
Sarah Rice — Aug 04, 2021
Photo: Romy Nochi, APRN
About Romy Nochi, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346425337
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Romy Nochi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Romy Nochi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Romy Nochi works at Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Romy Nochi’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Romy Nochi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Romy Nochi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Romy Nochi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Romy Nochi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

