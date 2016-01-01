Romelia Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Romelia Watson, APRN
Overview
Romelia Watson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1240 N MARTIN L KING BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 848-8454
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Romelia Watson?
About Romelia Watson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518470442
Frequently Asked Questions
Romelia Watson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Romelia Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Romelia Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Romelia Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.