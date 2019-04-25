See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Saint Louis Park, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Roman Gerber, OD

Optometry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roman Gerber, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis Park, MN. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.

Dr. Gerber works at Wink Family Eye Care of SLP in Saint Louis Park, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wink Family Eye Care of SLP
    3840 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 848-2020
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyeglass Fitting Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iritis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Iritis
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Davis Vision
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PreferredOne
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 25, 2019
    When Dr. Gerber moved to his new location from the office near my home I was both disappointed and excited for him. I have Macular Degeneration in my eyes, he is the only Dr. that I want as he is very through, he sits down with me, explains where we are and what the future looks like for me. I so appreciate his thoroughness in my exams. His staff is very through, also and very knowledgeable is what they do, so I feel the 25 drive is well worth it.
    About Dr. Roman Gerber, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1831486372
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roman Gerber, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerber works at Wink Family Eye Care of SLP in Saint Louis Park, MN. View the full address on Dr. Gerber’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

