Dr. Espinoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rolando Espinoza, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rolando Espinoza, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Covina, CA.
Dr. Espinoza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Rolando Espinoza Inc.271 E Workman St Ste 102, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 966-0318
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espinoza?
About Dr. Rolando Espinoza, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548256217
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinoza works at
Dr. Espinoza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.