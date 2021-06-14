Rohini Vicknair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rohini Vicknair, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rohini Vicknair, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lafayette, LA.
Rohini Vicknair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surrey street community health clinic1004 Surrey St, Lafayette, LA 70501 Directions (318) 346-3143
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rohini Vicknair?
Great doctor, very caring. She explains everything to you about your condition. She's one of the best doctors I've ever seen.
About Rohini Vicknair, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1851539258
Frequently Asked Questions
Rohini Vicknair accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rohini Vicknair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rohini Vicknair works at
3 patients have reviewed Rohini Vicknair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rohini Vicknair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rohini Vicknair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rohini Vicknair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.