Dr. Roger Tangeman, DC
Dr. Roger Tangeman, DC is a Chiropractor in Spokane, WA.
Innovative Wellness Solutions103 W Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99205 Directions (509) 327-1994Monday9:00am - 5:45pmTuesday8:00am - 5:45pmWednesday8:00am - 5:45pmThursday8:00am - 5:45pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Knowledgeable, skillful. Outstanding doctor.
Dr. Tangeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tangeman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tangeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tangeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tangeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tangeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tangeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.