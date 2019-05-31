Roger Polsky is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roger Polsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Roger Polsky
Offers telehealth
Overview
Roger Polsky is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, SC.
Roger Polsky works at
Locations
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion A S, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best nurse practitioner I have ever and I mean ever had the pleasure of meeting. His bedside manners and knowledge of gastroenterology was outstanding and I would put him up against any of the best GI professionals as well as nurse practitioners in the country. I highly highly recommend
About Roger Polsky
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1578922332
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Roger Polsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Roger Polsky accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Roger Polsky using Healthline FindCare.
Roger Polsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roger Polsky works at
5 patients have reviewed Roger Polsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roger Polsky.
