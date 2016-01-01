Dr. Payton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roger Payton, DC
Overview
Dr. Roger Payton, DC is a Chiropractor in Redding, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2481 ATHENS AVE, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 223-5003
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Payton?
About Dr. Roger Payton, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1356349567
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.