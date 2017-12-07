Dr. Roger Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Harrison, MD
Dr. Roger Harrison, MD is a Psychologist in Wilmington, DE.
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Harrison is exceptional! He is professional, unfailingly polite, bright, gentle natured, kind, empathetic, and non-judgmental. He provides just the right amount of firmness in CBT therapy to stretch the patient beyond his or her comfort zone. Dr. Harrison is up on current research recommendations and an expert in the field. He is all about helping the child and is 100% “in the kids’ corner. “ They love him!
- Psychology
- English
- 1356523716
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
