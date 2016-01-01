See All Clinical Psychologists in Lancaster, CA
Clinical Psychology
Dr. Roger Girion, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lancaster, CA. 

Dr. Girion works at Antelope Valley Mental Health Professionals Lancaster, CA in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    1652 W AVENUE J, Lancaster, CA 93534 (661) 249-6720

  Antelope Valley Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder
Compulsions
ADHD and-or ADD
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder
Compulsions
Conduct Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Gender Dysphoria
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Major Depressive Disorder
Mood Disorders
Panic Disorder
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychological Counseling
Psychological Disorders
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Rape Trauma Syndrome
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Sleep Disorders
Social Anxiety Disorder
Social Phobia
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Clinical Psychology
    English, Spanish
    1386912806
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Girion, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Girion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Girion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Girion works at Antelope Valley Mental Health Professionals Lancaster, CA in Lancaster, CA.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Girion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

