Roger Colonna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Roger Colonna, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Roger Colonna, EDD is a Psychologist in Verona, NJ.
Roger Colonna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regina M. Budesa Psyd Ltd. Liability Co.280 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 239-4141
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Roger Colonna?
After only one session, he has proven his knowledge and ability to me. He has earned my trust that he can provide the help I need. I look forward to my ongoing sessions with him.
About Roger Colonna, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1346353109
Frequently Asked Questions
Roger Colonna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roger Colonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roger Colonna works at
6 patients have reviewed Roger Colonna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roger Colonna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roger Colonna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roger Colonna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.