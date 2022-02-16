Dr. Roger Bush, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Bush, OD
Overview
Dr. Roger Bush, OD is an Optometrist in Plymouth, MA.
Dr. Bush works at
Locations
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, Plymouth MA146 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 833-6000
Cape Cod Eye Surgery and Laser Center282 Route 130, Sandwich, MA 02563 Directions (508) 833-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Bush to friends, He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry, which my father an optometrist for 50 years was and it says it all. The appointment was right on time and he and his staff are very impressive with their knowledge of Optometry and had some very good suggestions for me. I went to the New England College of Optometry, so I am a good judge of an Optometric Practice.
About Dr. Roger Bush, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1063481661
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
