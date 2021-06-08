Dr. Roger Bash, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Bash, PHD
Overview
Dr. Roger Bash, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in North Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State University - Ph.D. - Counseling Psychology/MSW - Social Welfare Administration.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 745 US Highway 1 Ste 303, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 Directions
- 2 600 Sandtree Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403 Directions (561) 373-0710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Heritage Provider Network
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bash made me feel comfortable and seemed like he genuinely cared about why I was in his office. I have no idea of the outcome of our visit, but he was very kind,
About Dr. Roger Bash, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1477656098
Education & Certifications
- Mediplex Rehab - Camden - Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology
- University of Pennsylvania - Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Cognitive Psychotherapy
- Florida State University Student Counseling Center
- Florida State University - Ph.D. - Counseling Psychology/MSW - Social Welfare Administration
- University of Illinois at Chicago - B.A. - Anthropology
