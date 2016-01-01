Roelson Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roelson Rodriguez, AGACNP
Overview
Roelson Rodriguez, AGACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Roelson Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Sleep & Allergy Consultants1512 N Zaragoza Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 213-0900
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Roelson Rodriguez?
About Roelson Rodriguez, AGACNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154919918
Frequently Asked Questions
Roelson Rodriguez works at
Roelson Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Roelson Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roelson Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roelson Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.