Overview

Rodric Rhodes, LCSW is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Beach, CA. 

Rodric Rhodes works at Dr. Duggan and Associates in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asd Consultancy
    4137 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 618-0451

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
Aug 05, 2017
Dr Rhodes has brilliantly assessed and treated my special needs adult son to a new level of success in his life. Dr Rhodes has extraordinary knowledge, understanding and communication skills, providing individualized and highly effective treatment and support for our son.
C-T in Long Beach, CA — Aug 05, 2017
Photo: Rodric Rhodes, LCSW
About Rodric Rhodes, LCSW

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013049790
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rodric Rhodes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Rodric Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rodric Rhodes works at Dr. Duggan and Associates in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Rodric Rhodes’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Rodric Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rodric Rhodes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rodric Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rodric Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

