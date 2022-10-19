Dr. Schpok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Schpok, OD
Dr. Rodney Schpok, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX.
- 1 5622 E MOCKINGBIRD LN, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 369-3937
I have used Rodney for over twenty years. Lat year, I used another optometrist because insurance covered her exam - did not go great and less than a year later, I am going back to Rodney for a re-examination on my own dime... because of trust and confidence.
Dr. Schpok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schpok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schpok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schpok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schpok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.