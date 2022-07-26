See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Rodney Morillo, LMT

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Rodney Morillo, LMT is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Rodney Morillo works at Florida Cardiovascular Institute in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectra Health Care Inc
    509 S Armenia Ave Ste 302, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 319-0911

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 26, 2022
Rodney takes the time to listen to his patients, he is extremely thorough and very knowledgeable. He is definitely a provider you can trust and depend on.
Erica Bader — Jul 26, 2022
About Rodney Morillo, LMT

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891096368
Frequently Asked Questions

Rodney Morillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Rodney Morillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rodney Morillo works at Florida Cardiovascular Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Rodney Morillo’s profile.

Rodney Morillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rodney Morillo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rodney Morillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rodney Morillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

