Dr. Rodney McNeal, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney McNeal, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodney McNeal, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Prairie Village, KS.
Dr. McNeal works at
Locations
-
1
Border Group Services, Inc8014 State Line Rd Ste 100, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 432-2400
- 2 5845 Horton St Ste 102, Mission, KS 66202 Directions (913) 432-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNeal?
About Dr. Rodney McNeal, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295836427
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeal works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.