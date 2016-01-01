See All Clinical Psychologists in Prairie Village, KS
Clinical Psychology
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rodney McNeal, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Prairie Village, KS. 

Dr. McNeal works at Border Group Services, Inc in Prairie Village, KS with other offices in Mission, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Border Group Services, Inc
    8014 State Line Rd Ste 100, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 432-2400
  2. 2
    5845 Horton St Ste 102, Mission, KS 66202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 432-2400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Neglect Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neglect
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Rodney McNeal, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295836427
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney McNeal, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNeal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNeal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. McNeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

