Rodney Limb, MED
Offers telehealth
Rodney Limb, MED is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albertson College Of Idaho and is affiliated with Treasure Valley Hospital.
Advanced Counseling / Communicating Love39 W Pine Ave, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 887-6283Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pm
- Treasure Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Rod is a kind, compassionate counselor with great insights. I could tell he is passionate about helping and I learned a lot during the time I met with him.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1609978113
- Lds Family Services
- Albertson College Of Idaho
- Boise State University
Rodney Limb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rodney Limb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rodney Limb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Rodney Limb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rodney Limb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rodney Limb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rodney Limb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.