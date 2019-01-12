Dr. Rodney Herring, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Herring, DC
Overview
Dr. Rodney Herring, DC is a Chiropractor in Opelika, AL. They graduated from Life Chiropractic College.
Dr. Herring works at
Locations
-
1
Herring Spine & Rehab2011 Gateway Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 521-6608
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herring?
Dr. Herring is a skilled, professional, caring, and very personable doctor. He truly cares about his patients' well being. He has improved the quality of life for me (no more headache pain!) and many others. I wouldn't go to anybody else!
About Dr. Rodney Herring, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1447278692
Education & Certifications
- Life Chiropractic College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herring has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herring accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herring works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Herring. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.