Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Arnold, DC
Overview
Dr. Rodney Arnold, DC is a Chiropractor in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Locations
-
1
Arnold Chiropractic Center Inc925 Highway 501, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 626-2225
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I go to him when in Myrtle Beach. He listens, he’s gentle and it works.
About Dr. Rodney Arnold, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1518070184
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.