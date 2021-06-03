Roderick Jones, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roderick Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Roderick Jones, CH
Overview
Roderick Jones, CH is a Chiropractor in Largo, FL.
Roderick Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Community Care Chiropractic Inc.12574 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL 33774 Directions (727) 596-3601
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Roderick Jones?
One of a kind chiropractor that truly cares about his patients. Goes over “homework” given & is always a good listener. I’ve recommended him to a lot of my friends & will continue to do so.
About Roderick Jones, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1891768800
Frequently Asked Questions
Roderick Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Roderick Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roderick Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roderick Jones works at
11 patients have reviewed Roderick Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roderick Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roderick Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roderick Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.