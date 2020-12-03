See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Roderick Hood, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Roderick Hood, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Roderick Hood works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Phoenix
    740 E Highland Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 03, 2020
    My husband and I have been seeing him for years. He is professional and quite good at his practice. We go twice a year to have our skin checked for cancer. I feel very confident in his advice and practice. We will be making an appt soon. It's time for our ckeck up.
    Jerri Sue Hogue — Dec 03, 2020
    About Roderick Hood, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427044221
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roderick Hood, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roderick Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Roderick Hood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Roderick Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roderick Hood works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Roderick Hood’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Roderick Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roderick Hood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roderick Hood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roderick Hood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

