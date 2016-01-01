Rode Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rode Sanchez, FNP
Overview
Rode Sanchez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Rode Sanchez works at
Locations
-
1
United States Army5005 N Piedras St, El Paso, TX 79930 Directions (915) 568-2187
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rode Sanchez?
About Rode Sanchez, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780775569
Frequently Asked Questions
Rode Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rode Sanchez works at
2 patients have reviewed Rode Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rode Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rode Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rode Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.