Roda Scego, CNM
Overview
Roda Scego, CNM is a Midwife in Burien, WA.
Locations
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien16045 1st Ave S # 2, Burien, WA 98148 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Roda Scego?
Roda is amazing! Truly loved the care I received from her with 2 of my pregnancies. She also help deliver one of my babys that extra help was great! Definitely would recommend roda as a provider. In the future if I ever get pregnant again she will be my go to midwife.
About Roda Scego, CNM
- Midwifery
- English, Somali
- Female
- 1225558570
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Roda Scego has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Roda Scego using Healthline FindCare.
Roda Scego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roda Scego speaks Somali.
3 patients have reviewed Roda Scego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roda Scego.
