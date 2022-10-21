See All Nurse Practitioners in Bakersfield, CA
Rocio Lopez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. 

Rocio Lopez works at San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Medical Group
    San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Medical Group
5801 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309
(661) 327-3747
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 21, 2022
    She really listened to me and addressed my concerns patiently. Wow. We had a conversation rather than just a question/ answer session. She is genuine, approachable, and empathetic and I am so happy to have found her. I have confidence after this first visit that I don't have to worry about asking her any question. I don't have to feel like i'm taking too much of her time. She treated me like a person rather than a problem.
    Anita — Oct 21, 2022
    About Rocio Lopez, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396053369
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rocio Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rocio Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rocio Lopez works at San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Rocio Lopez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Rocio Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rocio Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rocio Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rocio Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

