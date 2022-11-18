See All Physicians Assistants in Rochester, NY
Rochelle Barone, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Rochelle Barone, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rochelle Barone, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY. 

Rochelle Barone works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester
    601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rochelle Barone?

    Nov 18, 2022
    She is very patient and listens to all your concerns. Very nice person who puts you at ease.
    Anita Dunbar — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rochelle Barone, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Rochelle Barone, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rochelle Barone to family and friends

    Rochelle Barone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rochelle Barone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rochelle Barone, PA.

    About Rochelle Barone, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306800719
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rochelle Barone, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rochelle Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rochelle Barone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rochelle Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rochelle Barone works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Rochelle Barone’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Rochelle Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rochelle Barone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rochelle Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rochelle Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rochelle Barone, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.