Rochelle Baccari, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rochelle Baccari, LMHC is a Counselor in Palm Harbor, FL.
Locations
Timothy Tribiano, Ph.D., P.A.2843 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 831-9635Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I truly appreciate all her help. She is very knowledgeable. I would highly recommend her.
About Rochelle Baccari, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Rochelle Baccari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rochelle Baccari accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rochelle Baccari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Rochelle Baccari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rochelle Baccari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rochelle Baccari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rochelle Baccari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.