Robyn Firtel, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robyn Firtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robyn Firtel, LMFT
Overview
Robyn Firtel, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encinitas, CA. They graduated from U Ca Irvine and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Robyn Firtel works at
Locations
-
1
Healing Relationships322 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (858) 922-3683
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robyn Firtel?
We had seen 2 other couples therapists. One told us to divorce after 12 sessions and was nothing left to do to help us. We saw Robyn broken and hopeless. After so much hard work and a year later we are in love again . Our three children deserved us trying and it worked.
About Robyn Firtel, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1437394046
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- U Ca Irvine
- UC Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Robyn Firtel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robyn Firtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robyn Firtel works at
34 patients have reviewed Robyn Firtel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robyn Firtel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robyn Firtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robyn Firtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.