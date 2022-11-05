See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Encinitas, CA
Robyn Firtel, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Robyn Firtel, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Robyn Firtel, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encinitas, CA. They graduated from U Ca Irvine and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.

Robyn Firtel works at HEALING OUR RELATIONSHIPS in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Relationships
    322 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 922-3683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robyn Firtel?

    Nov 05, 2022
    We had seen 2 other couples therapists. One told us to divorce after 12 sessions and was nothing left to do to help us. We saw Robyn broken and hopeless. After so much hard work and a year later we are in love again . Our three children deserved us trying and it worked.
    Kendall and Mark — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robyn Firtel, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Robyn Firtel, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robyn Firtel to family and friends

    Robyn Firtel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robyn Firtel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robyn Firtel, LMFT.

    About Robyn Firtel, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437394046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Ca Irvine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Irvine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robyn Firtel, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robyn Firtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robyn Firtel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Robyn Firtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robyn Firtel works at HEALING OUR RELATIONSHIPS in Encinitas, CA. View the full address on Robyn Firtel’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Robyn Firtel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robyn Firtel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robyn Firtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robyn Firtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Robyn Firtel, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.